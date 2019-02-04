



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philly favorite made an appearance at Stephen Colbert’s Super Bowl party on “The Late Show.”

‘Everybody’s Got A Little Gritty Inside Of Them’: CBS3’s Tori Woodill Spends Quality Time With The Lovable Gritty

Gritty, along with actor Patrick Stewart, watched the big game with Colbert on Sunday night.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer also stopped by but had to go back to Washington.

Gritty also spent some one-on-one time with CBS3’s Vittoria Woodill.

During their time together, gritty revealed he’s working on a children’s book, detailing where he came from. The Flyers tell us the book should be available next month or April.