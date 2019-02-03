  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia priest has been placed on administrative leave after the Archdiocese of Philadelphia received a sexual assault allegation against him in late January. Reverend Steven J. Marinucci is accused of abusing a minor in the late 1970s.

Marinucci, who has denied the allegation, will not be allowed in any parishes or schools while on leave.

The allegation has been reported to law enforcement.

Marinucci, 71, has served at the Saint Matthew Parish in Northeast Philadelphia since 2010.

