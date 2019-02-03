



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Days after pleading not guilty to federal corruption charges in a union fraud case, Councilman Bobby Henon hosted a Chinese New Year celebration in his 6th District. Through confetti and firecrackers, he refused to address the allegations.

“I have no comment, I’ve released a statement,” Henon said. “I have a statement that’s already out there, other than that I have no comment.”

“If you want to talk about the New Year lunar celebration in the Asian-American community, this is what we’re all about. Other than that, I’ve said I’ve done no wrong. Look at the statement.”

Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Corruption Charges

The councilman has been indicted on bribery and conspiracy charges. He’s been accused of taking a $70,000 salary from the IBEW Local 98 electricians union to advance their agenda at City Hall.

In a statement released earlier this week, Henon said:

“I have done nothing wrong. I have spent 28 years proudly working for Local 98. In 2011, I ran for City Council to give a voice to honest union men and women, working Philadelphians and those in need of a strong voice to represent them in this great city.”

When asked if he still has the support of the union, Henon simply walked away.

Henon has said he will not give up his city council seat.