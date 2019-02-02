



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for four men involved in a violent home invasion in Juniata Park Saturday. Police responded to the 4200 block of Palmetto Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police say four masked men, including one armed with a shotgun, entered a home, assaulted two men and made off with $200.

The victims were both taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.