



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A robbery in Delaware County led to a chase that ended in a police-involved crash Saturday. Investigators say they’ve made multiple arrests.

The officers are expected to be okay. Eyewitness News is told that they refused medical attention.

It all started on the 1200 block of MacDade Boulevard in Collingdale. That’s where police say a T-Mobile store was held up around 7:30 p.m.

Officers found the suspects and chased them in a vehicle into Philadelphia, where the police vehicles were involved in the crash at Lindbergh Boulevard and S. 80th Street .

The officers suffered minor injuries. Two Darby Township vehicles were damaged in the crash.

It’s not yet clear if the suspects were arrested at the location of the wreck or elsewhere.

Police took four suspects into custody. It’s not clear if there were more involved.

