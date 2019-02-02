



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles may have not made the Super Bowl, but one Bird is leaving Atlanta with some hardware. Defensive end Chris Long was named the Walter Payton Man of the Year.

The award is given annually to “an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.”

Long released a statement, thanking the fans, community and his peers:

“I am honored to be named the 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and to join the long line of men who have received this prestigious honor,” Long said. “While I am officially accepting this award, we would not be able to accomplish our goals without the support and participation of countless other individuals. I am humbled by the support we have received from my peers who have donated to our various matching-campaigns, the commitment and perseverance displayed by the veterans who have climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro with me each year, and the generosity of our fans who have made vital contributions to our foundation over the years. I am incredibly thankful that football has provided me with a platform to give back and I am proud that so many of my colleagues have decided to use this stage to create positive and impact change in our local communities and around the world.”

Long beat out 31 other nominees, one from each team.

