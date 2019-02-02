



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Nick Foles saga continues. The Eagles are expected to pick up the $20 million option for quarterback Nick Foles, according to an NFL insider’s report.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says it’s not a surprise the Birds are going to pick up the option, but it is an important step.

So, what happens next?

From Super Bowl Live: The #Eagles are expected to pick up the $20M option for QB Nick Foles, sources say. Not a surprise, but an important piece. What happens next will be intriguing. pic.twitter.com/FOpLeAhQu1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 2, 2019

If the Eagles pick up Foles’ option, he has five days to choose whether to accept it or void it. If he chooses to void it, he would have to pay back a $2 million signing bonus.

Foles would likely void the option, according to Rapoport, opening the door for the Eagles to use the franchise tag on the quarterback.

Then, both sides would work together to find a trade that both sides agree upon.

His salary would become fully guaranteed on March 18, the fifth day of the league year.