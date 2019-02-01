BREAKING:IBEW Local 98 Union Leader John Dougherty Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Corruption Charges
HERSHEY, Pa. (CBS) — Hershey’s says it’s kisses are going to be complete. The company has fixed the problem with the broken tips that angered holiday bakers last year.

CEO Michele Buck says that Hershey has made adjustments to the kiss manufacturing process to allow for greater consistency with the chocolate candies.

Last month, a Hershey’s customer service representative originally told customers the break was deliberate, so the pieces don’t fall after production.

“They care so much about the look of their cookies, the presentation is everything. To take the time to make a homemade cookie and to have a broken something sitting on it, it’s very offensive to them,” Laura Magone, of the Wedding Cookie Table Community Administration, said last month.

Bakers say they have come to rely on certain iconic confections to create the perfect batch.

