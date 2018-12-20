Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hershey is getting heat from holiday bakers. They are unwrapping chocolate kisses to find many of the tips have been broken off.

Many bakers say they have come to rely on certain iconic confections to create the perfect batch.

Some are now taking to social media to air their grievances.

“They care so much about the look of their cookies, the presentation is everything. To take the time to make a homemade cookie and to have a broken something sitting on it, it’s very offensive to them,” said Laura Magone of The Wedding Cookie Table Community Administration.

A Hershey customer service representative originally told customers the break was deliberate, so the pieces don’t fall after production.

Now, Hershey says they’re looking into the matter.