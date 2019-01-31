Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Sansom Street


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Center City businesses shuttered after a devastating water main break last summer received disappointing news. City officials expected a popular stretch of Sansom Street near South Juniper Street would be reopened by now.

But officials told business owners this week that the stretch of Sansom Street won’t reopen until June as the work continues.

It was on July 3 that a break caused so much damage.

The street and several businesses were closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

