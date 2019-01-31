



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not a good day to be outside with the deep freeze gripping the Delaware Valley. Despite the bitter cold, people are braving the conditions in Philadelphia.

CBS3 ran into many people heading to work and students who had a half day at Philadelphia public schools.

Today’s brutally cold weather is part of a system that killed 11 people nationwide and trapped millions in a historic deep freeze.

The dangerous weather stretches from the upper Midwest to Maine.

A woman from Maine says she is not so phased by the cold, but for safety reasons, she decided to change her route to work.

“Normally I bike to work, but I havenâ€™t been doing that lately. Iâ€™ve been taking a lot more public transportation, trying to bulk up on sweaters, and drink a lot of coffee,” the woman said.

Some tips to follow to deal with the brutal cold is to stay indoors and wear layers because you want to try to avoid dangerous health symptoms, like hypothermia and frostbite.

High temperatures in the Philadelphia area are likely to stay in the teens today, with a forecast high temperature of only 17 degrees.