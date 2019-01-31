BREAKING:Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon Turns Self In Following Federal Indictment Involving Union Leader John Dougherty
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was confusion on the roads this morning in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood after the traffic lights in the area were frozen.

Cars cautiously tried to figure out when to stop and go at 16th and Spring Garden Streets.

There were no reports of any accidents.

High temperatures in the Philadelphia area are likely to stay in the teens today, with a forecast high temperature of only 17 degrees.

