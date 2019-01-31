Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was confusion on the roads this morning in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood after the traffic lights in the area were frozen.

Cars cautiously tried to figure out when to stop and go at 16th and Spring Garden Streets.

There were no reports of any accidents.

High temperatures in the Philadelphia area are likely to stay in the teens today, with a forecast high temperature of only 17 degrees.