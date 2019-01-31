



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The last homeless encampment in Kensington has officially closed. On Thursday, police officers, city officials and community members joined forces to help the remaining people sleeping at the Emerald Street encampment find shelters.

It’s the last step of a 30-day action plan to close the site for good.

The encampment was concerning to people living in the community nearby.

“I am really thankful for the shutdown of the Emerald Street encampment,” community member Harry Tapia said. “I live about a block away. Not only as a resident, but I’m thankful for the addicts, and I really feel for them and I really hope they take the opportunity to take the help that’s offered to them.”

Six people living at the site opted to go into drug counseling.

Police say, they had no problems or confrontations as they cleared the encampment.