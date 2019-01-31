



PERKASIE, Pa. (CBS) — A 13-month-old girl was critically wounded and her mother was hurt after their family dog attacked them. Perkasie police say the attack happened on the 400 block of Grandview Avenue on Wednesday, just after 6:30 p.m.

Police say the baby girl suffered multiple bite wounds to her body, while the mother had bite marks on her hands, arms and legs.

A passing motorist was able to interrupt the dog attack and save the 13-month-old girl. However, the man, who does not want to be identified, suffered a serious leg injury after falling on the ice and snow while struggling with the dog.

The baby was taken to a hospital in Philadelphia where she is in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

There is no word on the mother’s condition, but she suffered less serious injuries than her daughter.

Police say the attack appears to be a tragic accident.

Perkasie police are continuing to investigate the incident.