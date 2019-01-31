



ATLANTA (CBS) — Multiple people have been indicted for trafficking counterfeit Super Bowl goods, including merchandise for Super Bowl 52. Around $24 million worth of counterfeit items were seized.

“In between Super Bowl 52 and Super Bowl 53, Homeland Security Investigations, along with Customs and Border Protection, and are other law enforcement partners, seized nearly 285,000 counterfeit items, for a total MSRP (manufacturer’s suggested retail price) of $24 million,â€ Special Agent in Charge Nick Annan.

The bust was part of a three-year operation called “Team Player.”

The operation involved members of the FBI, Atlanta police and Philadelphia authorities.