WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The Delaware Office of Highway Safety is partnering with the ride sharing company Lyft to keep motorists safe after the Super Bowl. A news conference was held in Wilmington Wednesday to announced the SoberLift Program.

From Saturday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 2 a.m., SoberLift will provide discounted Lyft vouchers for people who want a safe ride home.

“This weekend is big for parties and trips to our wonderful establishments,” said lieutenant James Diana of the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement. “And we ask that you take advantage of SoberLift, if needed.”

“Any time that we can keep potentially inebriated people off the road, it’s a win,” lieutenant Diana said.

SoberLift is open to all residents who live in New Castle County.

If you would like a ride, just text “SoberLift” to 99000. You’ll then get a redeemable discount code to use on a ride.

