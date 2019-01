Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities are responding to a multi-vehicle crash in Berks County, involving dozens of vehicles.

Berks County dispatchers say the crash happened on Route 222, near the Route 422 Business Exit in Wyomissing, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say 20 to 40 vehicles were involved and multiple people are entrapped.

There is no word on what caused the crash, but heavy snow is being reported in the area.