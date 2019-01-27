  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in a car in South Philadelphia. Police say a 25-year-old fast food worker got into a car, after finishing a night of work, at South Broad Street and Snyder Avenue.

Investigators believe that’s when someone shot him twice in the back.

The victim is expected to survive.

Police plan to check surveillance video to see if it could lead them to the gunman.

