MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Mounds of smoke fill the air as fire crews battle a 3-alarm fire at a popular ski shop in Eagleville. The blaze broke out at Salter’s Ski Shop on the 3100 block of Ridge Pike at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say at one point fire command called mayday for a firefighter but the firefighter was located and the call was canceled.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

The fire has not been placed under control at this time.

