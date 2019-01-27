Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There are some things that you should not be doing if you want to effectively communicate with your animal. Especially when they might be misbehaving or you think they are just not listening to you. Animal advocate with the Pennsylvania SPCA, Carol Erickson, has the tips you need to know.

When communicating with your cat you should not use squirt bottles.

“Using squirt bottles will actually make the cat’s behavior worse,” said Erickson. “It stresses them out. It can make them more aggressive and puts stress on the cat.”

You should also avoid picking them up by the scruff because it frightens and humiliates them. The only time you should do this is in a medical emergency if you have no other choice.

If you find bad behavior with animals clap your hand and at the time you see it and say “no,” rather than yelling at them.

There is no need to stick them in the cage to punish them, because that will not work.

Not only do cats’ associate sounds, for example clapping, with actions but dogs do as well.

Dogs don’t have a language center in their brain, they associate sounds with an action.

They have great memories and can connect hundreds of sounds with actions and that’s without a language to reinforce it.

“But, set them up for success,” said Erickson. “The best words for dogs are single syllable ones like “sit” and “stay” because they can’t really pick out the words you want in there. Have the words end in a hard consonant, not a vowel. If you say a word like ‘sit,’ they will find that word in the sentence a lot easier.”

Also the best names for dogs are short and punchy, like Jim, and Max.