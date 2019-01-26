Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – Volunteers handed out a variety of clothing to those in need in Camden Saturday. “I got a couple shirts, a couple sweaters for myself in the coldness,” said Jamar Mobley.

And, Mobley walked away with a free lunch.

Circumstances have him staying with friends and family, but not everyone here is as fortunate.

“A lot of people out here who ain’t got nothing so them giving back is a good thing,” said Mobley.

Community efforts like this one along Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard are trying to make it easier for people to get back on their feet.

The nonprofit, One Kind Act A Month, has been donating clothes and food on this block and surrounding communities since 2015.

“Hundreds show up every month and they wait for us,” said Renita Harold, volunteer with One Kind Act A Month.

Volunteers here say each year they see more and more people in need.

According to New Jersey Counts, the annual statewide Point-In-Time count of homeless individuals, there were 9,303 homeless people in Jan. of 2018.

That’s an increase of 771 people from Jan. 2017.

“My son got hurt and we wanted to give back,” said volunteer Bob McGrath. “It’s not the answer but it will help the homeless that need stuff.”