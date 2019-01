Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Thinking of adopting a pet? Philadelphia’s Animal Care and Control Team says this weekend could be the right time. ACCT Philly is holding a pop-up Pro (Doggy) Bowl Adoption Event this weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All large dog adoption fees are half price.

The event is being held at the ACCT Philly’s main location located at 111 W. Hunting Park Avenue.

And, don’t forget to vote for your favorite Pro-Bowl team while you’re there.