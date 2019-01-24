Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ikea is joining the growing list of companies helping federal workers affected by the government shutdown. Beginning Thursday morning, the Conshohocken and South Philadelphia stores are offering free breakfast.

Local Businesses Giving Back To Federal Workers Affected By Government Shutdown

All federal employees have to do is show a valid ID.

Breakfast includes scrambled eggs, chicken sausage, potatoes and two Swedish pancakes.

“It’s an initiative of ours to create a better everyday life for the many and this was definitely an opportunity for us to be able to show how we can be able to contribute back to our local community,” said Orande Vickerie, the loyalty manager at the Ikea in Conshohocken.

Anonymous Donor Gifts $500,000 To Loan Company To Help Unpaid Federal Workers During Government Shutdown

The free breakfast will be available Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. until the government shutdown is over.