PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thanks to a generous $500,000 pledge from an anonymous donor, furloughed workers in the area can receive interest-free loans during the government shutdown, the Hebrew Free Loan Society announced Thursday. Many federal workers, like TSA workers at Philadelphia International, have been working without a paycheck as the shutdown drags on.

The Hebrew Free Loan Society is offering those workers no-interest, no-fee loans up to $1,250, to help families survive as bills pile up and savings dwindle. The loans are made possible through a half-million-dollar gift from an anonymous donor.

“Because of a generous donor, we are able to make these non-sectarian loans at this time of uncertainty. We never charge interest or fees for our loans and hope that this support will make a difference for those who need to make difficult choices during this partial government shutdown,” remarked Cheryl Barish Erlick, Executive Director.

Borrowers do not need to be Jewish to qualify for a loan, but they must earn no more than $50,000 a year and live in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania or or Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties in New Jersey.

In Cape May, many unpaid Coast Guard members rely on a community food pantry for goods and food during the shutdown.

The loans are required to be paid in full 90 days after the borrowers return to paid work.