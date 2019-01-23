Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS) — Meek Mill and Jay-Z announced on Wednesday a new criminal justice reform organization they created.

The hip-hop artists teamed up with Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others across the business world to launch the new organization.

The initiative stems from Mill’s prison sentence for probation violations in November 2017. He was sentenced to two to four years in prison but was released on bail last April.

The announcement will focus on the organization’s outline objectives and highlight individual cases of problems within the criminal justice system.