Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A rally was held in Center City in support of Meek Mill. The Philadelphia rapper appeared in court for a hearing Monday afternoon in front of the judge he wants off his criminal case.

“I feel like what went on in the courtroom today is disgraceful,” said Meek Mill upon exiting the courthouse following his hearing in front of Judge Genece Brinkley. “There was laughing going on and to me, it’s not really a game.”

Legal experts have said the proceeding would be unusual and would likely be uncomfortable for Mill who, up until two weeks ago, aggressively fought to have Judge Genece Brinkley removed from the case.

“I feel like I just left an asylum,” Meek Mill’s attorney Joseph Tacopina said.

“That was a kangaroo court, if ever I’ve seen one before. You had a judge whose whole purpose today was to try and protect one of the most corrupt cops in Philadelphia history, try and defend him at the expense of the system, at the expense of doing justice…”

Court Rules Ex Sabotaged Boyfriend’s Acceptance To Dream School, Ordered To Pay Him $265,000

The hearing, before Brinkley’s court on the ninth floor, dealt specifically with evidence suggesting the Philadelphia police officer who arrested the recording artist a decade ago on a South Philadelphia street was tainted, with allegations he mishandled the arrest.

Mill has been on probation since then with Brinkley keeping a tight watch.

One central legal argument to unpack is did the rapper implicate himself in those charged drug and weapons offenses over the course of time to resolve the case, despite questions about the 10-year-old arrest, which is the issue Brinkley will be probing.

Say ‘Pie Do’: Chain Treats Couples To Edible Pizza Bouquets For Wedding Day

She has been accused by Mill’s defense attorneys of having a personal bias in the case.

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania state Supreme Court denied a motion from the defense to have the case reassigned.

Mill spent four months in prison before the Supreme Court ordered his release on bail.

Police sources say they were expecting around 500 people for the “Stand With Meek Mill” event. Filbert Street was closed to traffic due to the rally.