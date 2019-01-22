Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A private security force has been allegedly hired to guard the pipelines that were exposed after sinkholes opened up in Chester County over the weekend.

The Chester County District Attorney’s Office says it’s now investigating who hired constables outside of Chester County to act as a private security force around the pipelines.

“At this point, the criminal investigation is widening and deepening, much like the damage being caused by these pipelines,” said District Attorney Tom Hogan. “We are investigating what individuals bear legal responsibility for these sinkholes. In addition, we want to know who hired these constables and authorized them to act like they have some type of legal authority in Chester County. This has the appearance of hired muscle showing up to intimidate our citizens.”

Meantime, Sunoco crews were back on the scene Tuesday to repair the sinkhole.

Officials say heavy rain opened up the hole on Lisa Drive in West Whiteland Township on Sunday. The District Attorney’s Office says the same neighborhood has previously suffered through multiple sinkholes caused by drilling related to Sunoco’s pipelines.

The pipeline is called Mariner East 1 – a cross-state natural gas transmission line.

Anybody with further information about pipeline-related incidents should contact Chester County Detective Ben Martin at (610) 344-6866.