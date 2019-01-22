  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This frigid weather is great for a winter festival in Bucks County. The festival includes a “Soup-A-Thon” and you could say the competition is heating up.

The New Hope and Lambertville Winter Festival features events, ice and everything nice all week long.

 

And, if you like it hot, the “Soup-A-Thon” competition is on until Sunday.

More than a dozen restaurants are craving your vote for the top spot.

The Middle Child Puts Creative Twist On Classic Sandwiches You Love

“Do you see that intensity? That is someone whose ready to win, and I’m ready to eat,” said CBS 3’s Vittoria Woodill.

Vittoria couldn’t help but do some research, first a bowl of seafood chowder from Its Nutts.

She also suggests trying the Vegetarian Minestone from Lambertvile Station, Provolone Tomato Basil from Havana’s, and basically a Shrimp Bisque from El Tule.

Finally, she tried a bowl of Roasted Apple and Winter Squash from Greenhouse.

“This is a soup that washes away all your troubles,” said Woodill.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s