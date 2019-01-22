Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This frigid weather is great for a winter festival in Bucks County. The festival includes a “Soup-A-Thon” and you could say the competition is heating up.

The New Hope and Lambertville Winter Festival features events, ice and everything nice all week long.

SOUP-A-THON IS HAPPENING!!!!!! Coming up on @CBSPhilly see where you can get a taste of the competition heating up in New Hope and Lambertville! Turn to #Cbs3 at 5p NOW!🥘🍜 pic.twitter.com/NcABAjjMxb — Vittoria Woodill (@VittoriaWoodill) January 22, 2019

And, if you like it hot, the “Soup-A-Thon” competition is on until Sunday.

More than a dozen restaurants are craving your vote for the top spot.

“Do you see that intensity? That is someone whose ready to win, and I’m ready to eat,” said CBS 3’s Vittoria Woodill.

Vittoria couldn’t help but do some research, first a bowl of seafood chowder from Its Nutts.

She also suggests trying the Vegetarian Minestone from Lambertvile Station, Provolone Tomato Basil from Havana’s, and basically a Shrimp Bisque from El Tule.

Finally, she tried a bowl of Roasted Apple and Winter Squash from Greenhouse.

“This is a soup that washes away all your troubles,” said Woodill.