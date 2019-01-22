Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This frigid weather is great for a winter festival in Bucks County. The festival includes a “Soup-A-Thon” and you could say the competition is heating up.
The New Hope and Lambertville Winter Festival features events, ice and everything nice all week long.
And, if you like it hot, the “Soup-A-Thon” competition is on until Sunday.
More than a dozen restaurants are craving your vote for the top spot.
“Do you see that intensity? That is someone whose ready to win, and I’m ready to eat,” said CBS 3’s Vittoria Woodill.
Vittoria couldn’t help but do some research, first a bowl of seafood chowder from Its Nutts.
She also suggests trying the Vegetarian Minestone from Lambertvile Station, Provolone Tomato Basil from Havana’s, and basically a Shrimp Bisque from El Tule.
Finally, she tried a bowl of Roasted Apple and Winter Squash from Greenhouse.
“This is a soup that washes away all your troubles,” said Woodill.