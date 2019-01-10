Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – This week’s Taste with Tori takes viewers to a not-so-typical sandwich shop in Center City. It’s a creative and cool spot, putting twists on your classic favorites.

The Middle Child is a sandwich shop where everything stacked is served with a smile.

And, doing things different, fun and original is synonymous with that stand out sibling in the family.

“I’m a middle child and I had to make a name for myself somehow that’s for you mom,” said ??

Chef and owner Matt Cahn says you can count on the old school Philly spot for counter classics or something new school and a little kooky.

“We’re kind of like a middle finger, we’re a little wild,” said Cahn. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously, but we like to have a fun time while were doing it.”

They’re not the only ones having fun. Prepare your taste buds to feel like they’re in a bounce house when you try their fluffy egg sandwich with cooper sharp and arugula.

CBS 3’s Vittoria Woodill recommends trying the Phoagie. Wondering what a Phoagie is?

A tip of their hat to a Vietnamese staple.

“We basically start to make the soup, make that the spread for the bread. It’s like an old school Philly hoagie but when you bite into it, it tastes like Pho,” said Cahn.

Don’t forget about the Classic Rueben.

“That pickled tang from the sauerkraut, buttery crispy rye, corn beef is so good,” said CBS 3’s Vittoria Woodill.

The Middle Child is located at 248 South 11th Street in Center City.