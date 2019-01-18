Filed Under:Atlantic County, Local, Local TV, Pleasantville High School

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (CBS) — A Pleasantville High School teacher has been charged for allegedly having a sexual relationship with an 18-year-old student, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. Thirty-year-old Jessica Gaeckle of Galloway Township was arrested Friday.

Prosecutors say Gaeckle engaged in sexual relations with the student on at least two occasions, and then ordered the student to destroy evidence of the relationship upon learning about a criminal investigation.

Gaeckle is charged with two counts of second degree Official Misconduct and one count of third degree Hindering Apprehension, officials say.

She was released on a Summons after being processed.

