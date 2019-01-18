  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Friday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the 1800 block of W. Pacific Street.

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot in the left leg, a 56-year-old man was shot in the right forearm and a 26-year-old man was shot in his left leg. All three men are listed in stable condition at this time.

No suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

 

 

