PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first medical marijuana dispensary in Center City is getting ready to open next week. An open house was held Thursday for the public to gather information and learn about the products being offered.

There are nearly 50 medical marijuana dispensaries in Pennsylvania. BEYOND/HELLO medical marijuana dispensary along 12th Street near Sansom Street is the latest.

It won’t open for business until next Thursday but at the open house, there were vendors, experts and members of the public sharing information and stories about medical marijuana.

Among them was 36-year-old Rachel Cusick of Levittown.

“I have Fibromyalgia and I have IBS and I use concentrates with the vape battery,” she said. “I’m still learning about all of the lingo and stuff but I use that to help keep me productive and there is one I use at night that helps me sleep and it’s actually helping me get off medication I was on for 19 years.”

Blythe Huestis is with the dispensary.

“So at our dispensary we offer all of the products that are acceptable in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” she explained. “Flour for vaporization, oil cartridges, tinctures, capsules and topical lotions, we do not have edibles. They are not currently approved.”

When the dispensary is fully operational, you’ll need to have a state issued medical cannibals card in order to get in.

“So if anyone is not a patient and they are interested in exploring, go onto the department of health’s website for medical marijuana,” Huestis said. “There they can register, they can also find a list of doctors who are registered to write recommendations and certifications.”

If approved to use medical cannabis, the patient will be issued a card and then you can go to a dispensary.

The medical marijuana business continues to grow, with industry professionals saying by the year 2022, it will be a $60 billion business.