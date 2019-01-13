Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 26-year-old man was shot and killed in the Point Breeze section of the city Sunday afternoon, police say. The man was shot multiple times in the chest around 8:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Fernon Street.

The victim was transported to Presbyterian Hospital, where he was pronounced dead to 9:33 p.m.

Police recovered a gun at the scene, but no arrests have been made.