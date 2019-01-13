WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory For Parts Of Region Until 1 a.m.
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A SWAT team safely got four children and a woman out of a house during a standoff in West Philadelphia Sunday. Police responded to South Salford Street for reports of a person with a gun around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers say when they arrived, shouting could be heard within the house and they declared a barricade situation.

The SWAT team cleared the house about 45 minutes later.

They took a man into custody and no one was injured.

