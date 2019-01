Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is recovering Sunday after a fiery wreck in Nicetown. Cellphone video shows people pulling a person through the rear windshield as the flames engulfed the front of the car.

The car caught fire just after 4 p.m. at 19th Street and Hunting Park Avenue.

Center City Restaurant Week Begins Sunday

The person pulled from the car is in stable condition at Einstein Hospital, officials say.

It is unclear what caused the accident.