PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Center City Restaurant Week gives Philadelphia eateries a chance to show case the best they have to offer. Dozens of spots offer three-course lunches and three-course dinners at discount prices.

So, participating restaurants suggest you make reservations.

CCD Restaurant Week starts tomorrow! Use @OpenTable for easy online reservations to enjoy special three-course $20 lunch, $35 dinner at particpating restaurants throughout Center City. #CCDRW — CCD Restaurant Week (@PhilaRestWeek) January 12, 2019

Center City Restaurant Week runs from Jan. 13 to 25.

