Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There could be something missing from your Super Bowl spread this year. You might have to find something else to dip your tortilla chips in. Experts are forecasting a guacamole shortage.

U.S. Postal Service Raising Cost Of Forever First-Class Stamps

There’s an issue with a gasoline shortage in Mexico right now, and there’s concern that avocado trucks won’t be able to make it to the U.S.

The Mexican Association of Avocado Producers and Exporters says Americans eat about 100,000 tons of avocados during Super Bowl week.

Watch Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3, right here on CBS3.