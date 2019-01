Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Prices at the post office are heading higher. The United States Postal Service is hiking the cost of Forever First-Class stamps from 50 to 55 cents starting Jan. 27.

Priority mail prices will jump by about 5.9 percent.

Postcard rates however will stay the same.

The postal service suffered a loss of $3.9 billion in 2018, even though package deliveries increase.