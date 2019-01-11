Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A community came together Friday night to remember a grandmother and her two grandchildren that were killed in a rowhouse fire in Philadlephia’s Hunting Park neighborhood. The tragedy unfolded just after 1 p.m. last Saturday afternoon.

A grandmother and her two grandchildren were inside when flames engulfed their home. They never made it out.

Friday night, pastors prayed over the two daughters of the grandmother, Laurette Jacques — one of which lost both her children in the blaze.

Dozens gathered to mourn the lives lost.

The fire that broke out on the 4200 block of North Reese Street still remains under investigation.

Firefighters arrived to the scene within minutes of the call, but had a difficult time navigating through the home once they knocked down the door.

Residents say Jacques was a pillar in the community.

“She was a loving, kind-hearted woman,” family friend Marcus Donald said. “The type of woman that would just give you the shirt off her back just to help. Always a lovely smile, give you a warm embrace.”

On Friday, the family is weeping as they say their final goodbyes.

“Definitely right now, just making sure that we can lay these three angels to rest for the most part and give them the proper burial that they need,” Donald said.

The family is trying to raise enough money to bury all three of their loved ones. A GoFundMe account has been created.