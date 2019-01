Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police are investigating a death at the old GM Plant in Wilmington on Friday. It is unclear how the person died at this time.

Police were called to the scene at 801 Boxwood Road shortly after 4 p.m.

Additional information is expected to be released later Friday evening.