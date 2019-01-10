Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia-based company has been offering full tour packages for Eagles fans wanting to travel to road games for the last 16 years and a couple hundred fans will be making the journey to New Orleans for Sunday’s game.

In their work setting, Bob Scrabut and Michael Lenge are just discussing business, but on Eagles’ game day, they shed the work attire and unleash their Eagles spirit.

“I’ve been a season ticket holder for 28 years now, seen a lot of football games, hopefully see a few more this year,” said Scrabut.

Philly Pretzel Factory Giving Away $10,000 To Anyone Who Can Replicate ‘Double Doink’

Scrabut and Lenge are lifelong Eagles fans. For the past several years, they’ve been on the road with the Birds, thanks to The Green Legion — the unofficial fan club of the Eagles.

“The Green Legion is a small Philadelphia-based company that specializes in group travel to away games, specifically Eagles,” said Michael Diaz of The Green Legion.

The Green Legion offers full tour packages for fans.

“We offer flights, we offer hotel rooms, game tickets, tailgate parties, pep rallies,” said Diaz.

More than 200 people will be journeying with The Green Legion to New Orleans for Sunday’s playoff game against the Saints. Scrabut and Lenge were there in November during the Eagles devastating loss against the New Orleans Saints and they’re hoping for a much different outcome this time around.

Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles One Of Most Clutch Postseason Players In NFL History

“The first time we were there we actually left in the middle of the third quarter it was so bad,” said Lenge.

The “double doink” is giving the Eagles a renewed chance at a win and another chance for fans to take in “The Big Easy” with a much different attitude now.

“Hopefully my liver can last another weekend in New Orleans,” said Lenge.

Fans traveling with The Green Legion will be flying out of Philadelphia Friday evening, heading to New Orleans. They will have a couple of days to prepare for Sunday’s big game.

Click here for more information.