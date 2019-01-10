BREAKING:Suspect Turns Himself In For Death Of Man Killed Over Fight About Unleashed Dog At Park
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Double-Doink, Eagles 2018, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly Pretzel Factory is offering $10,000 to anyone who can replicate the “double doink” that led to the Eagles’ Wild Card victory against the Chicago Bears this past weekend.

PECO’s Crown Lights Commemorate Eagles’ Wild Card Victory With ‘Double-Doink’ Animation 

The “Double Doink” contest will be held at Xfinity Live from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday.

The contest winners would have to hit the upright and then the crossbar from 43 yards out to replicate Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s missed game-winning field goal. The Eagles beat the Chicago Bears 16-15.

‘Double Doink’ Billboard Pops Up In New Jersey After Eagles Beat Bears In Miraculous Fashion 

Philly Pretzel Factory says there will also be prizes for people who make field goals or single doinks, and also Underdog Pretzel Bones on site for attendees.

The Birds play the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday at 4:40 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s