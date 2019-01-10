Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philly Pretzel Factory is offering $10,000 to anyone who can replicate the “double doink” that led to the Eagles’ Wild Card victory against the Chicago Bears this past weekend.

PECO’s Crown Lights Commemorate Eagles’ Wild Card Victory With ‘Double-Doink’ Animation

The “Double Doink” contest will be held at Xfinity Live from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday.

The contest winners would have to hit the upright and then the crossbar from 43 yards out to replicate Bears kicker Cody Parkey’s missed game-winning field goal. The Eagles beat the Chicago Bears 16-15.

‘Double Doink’ Billboard Pops Up In New Jersey After Eagles Beat Bears In Miraculous Fashion

Philly Pretzel Factory says there will also be prizes for people who make field goals or single doinks, and also Underdog Pretzel Bones on site for attendees.

The Birds play the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday at 4:40 p.m.