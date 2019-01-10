Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Loved ones gathered on Thursday morning to say goodbye to a Mummer who was killed in a head-on crash in South Philadelphia. Dennis Palandro’s funeral was held at Saint Monica’s Church at 17th and Ritner Streets.

Palandro was a member of the South Philadelphia String Band.

He was one of three victims who died in a head-on crash on Packer Avenue last Wednesday. Engaged couple Joseph Ferry and Kelly Wiseley were also killed in the crash.

The suspect, Keith Campbell, was arraigned Monday on three counts of vehicular homicide, one count of aggravated assault and related charges.

His bail is set at $1.75 million.

Police say Campbell, 29, was involved in a pursuit in Delaware before the deadly head-on collision. He is accused of stabbing himself multiple times prior to the crash. He was found suffering from 15 to 20 stab wounds.