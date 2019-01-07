Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bail has been set for a man who is accused of killing three people, including two mummers, in a head-on crash last week. Keith Campbell has been formally arraigned and bail has been set at $1.75 million.

Police say Campbell, 29, was involved in a pursuit in Delaware before the deadly head-on collision. Campbell was suffering from 15 to 20 stab wounds at the time of the crash.

Stabbed Driver Charged With 3 Counts Of Vehicular Homicide For Deadly Mummers Crash, DA Says

Police also say a letter was found in Campbell’s vehicle following the crash. Although they would not say what was in the letter, it is considered evidence.

The crash happened Wednesday morning at 7th Street and Packer Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Campbell has been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter in the deaths of Dennis Palandro Jr., Joseph Ferry, and Kelly Wiseley.

Ferry and Wiseley had just gotten engaged over Christmas.