PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One local company is capitalizing on the “double doink” heard round the city as business is booming at Rush Order Tees in Northeast Philadelphia.

The custom t-shirt printing company is being flooded with orders after the Eagles’ huge win against the Chicago Bears.

Fans are wanting to get their hands on the now famous saying that sums up the win — the “double doink.”

“Anytime a Philadelphia team is in the playoffs, we see sales and orders come pouring in,” said Drew Smith, content manager at Rush Order Tees. “The Eagles is our main focus right now. All of our printers are just covered with just green t-shirts, black t-shirts. I think everybody already knows this, but the ‘double doink’ was absolutely huge.”

Ricardo Sampson is a huge Eagles fan and he’s in his element as a manual screen printer.

“I’m actually making a two-color design using white ink and forest green ink,” said Sampson.

For him, he can’t print enough shirts since it’s all about the Eagles and their continuing journey in the playoffs.

“You have field goal posts with arrows and some little shots of a football doinking off — I mean, go Birds. The playoffs, not only is it fun to watch, but it’s definitely good for business, too,” said Smith.

Rush Order Tees is expecting to print thousands of “double doink” t-shirts to keep up with demand.

Click here for more information on how to order just in time for Sunday’s game.