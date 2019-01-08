  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eagles 2018, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PECO is getting in on the fun after the Eagles’ thrilling Wild Card victory over the Bears.

Eagles Quarterback Nick Foles Graces Sports Illustrated Cover Again During Latest Playoff Run 

Check out PECO’s Crown Lights that commemorate the final field goal and big “doink” Sunday night.

The message goes on to say, “Reliability Matters.”

Eagles Fan Says He ‘Blew Away’ Cody Parkey’s Missed Field Goal

The display will run atop the company’s headquarters at 23rd and Market until Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s