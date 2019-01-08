Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – PECO is getting in on the fun after the Eagles’ thrilling Wild Card victory over the Bears.

Check out PECO’s Crown Lights that commemorate the final field goal and big “doink” Sunday night.

The message goes on to say, “Reliability Matters.”

The display will run atop the company’s headquarters at 23rd and Market until Wednesday at 9 a.m.