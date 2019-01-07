Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The famous train schedule flip board at 30th Street Station may live on after all. Amtrak says the flip board is not compliant with Americans with Disabilities guidelines and does not integrate with Amtrak’s other passenger information systems.

Originally, it was going to be replaced during an upcoming renovation.

But now a manufacturer who could bring the flip board into compliance is expected to meet with Amtrak officials this Friday.