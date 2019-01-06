Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — A local rescue operation is taking in 16 severely neglected German Shepherds from a 165-dog cruelty case in Georgia. The Brandywine Valley SPCA announced the rescue Sunday evening.

On Jan. 3, the Atlanta Humane Society’s Animal Cruelty Unit responded to a property in Metter, Georgia to find 165 German Shepherds left in extremely neglectful conditions. The property owners is facing cruelty charges.

The organization reached out to rescue groups across the country, including Brandywine Valley, who traveled to the property Sunday and removed 16 of the dogs.

The dogs are scheduled to arrive at BVSPCA’s West Chester campus Monday, where they will receive medical exams to determine the next steps needed to place the rescued animals in forever homes.

“One look at the photos of the scene, and we knew right away we had to help,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “Not only do we have experience with large intakes, our growing behavior program makes us uniquely qualified to assist in this case.”