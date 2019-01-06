Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — A Vermont man wanted by the FBI on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault was apprehended in Upper Darby Township Sunday night. Everett Simpson was captured by police after wild pursuit.

GOT HIM: @UDPolice confirm they’ve apprehended Everett Simpson, wanted out of Vermont on charges of kidnapping and sexual assault. I’m told a woman saw Simpson crawling out of a sewer. He ran, stole a car, crashed, ran again. Now in the hospital. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/h1F5zCqR3M — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) January 6, 2019

Police say an eyewitness saw Simpson crawling out of a sewer.

He then ran away, before stealing a car.

During a police pursuit, the suspect crashed the car and fled in the area of Baltimore Pike.

Simpson was apprehended and taken to the hospital.

According to Vermont State Police, Simpson forced a woman and her child into their car outside the Mall of New Hampshire and drove off on Jan 5.

He then drove to Vermont, where he forced the woman to rent a hotel room and proceeded to sexually assault the victim.

An investigation revealed that Simpson had stolen a car and escaped from a substance-abuse rehab facility in eastern Vermont three days earlier, according to police.

