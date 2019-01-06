Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after an argument ended with a man dead at Gold Stark Park in South Philadelphia. The incident happened at approximately 9:12 p.m. on Saturday.

Police say that a 38-year-old man and his fiancé were walking their dog when an argument began between him and another man. The argument was allegedly over the other man walking an unleashed dog.

The couple reportedly asked if the man would leash his dog and he responded aggressively.

The suspect punched the victim who then fell and hit his head. Neighbors say they heard screaming which prompted them to run outside where they were then instructed to call 911.

Bystanders attempted to do chest compressions on the victim until police arrived while waiting for emergency medical services.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:51 p.m.

Police say the suspect is somebody who frequents the park but no arrests have been made.

Officials are reviewing surveillance video and interviewing witnesses at this time.